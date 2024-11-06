Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 4300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.51.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.
