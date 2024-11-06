NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect NV5 Global to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVEE opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

