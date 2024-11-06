Old West Investment Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. U-Haul makes up about 3.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U-Haul by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

