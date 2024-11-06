Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 51,830 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. St. Joe makes up about 2.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in St. Joe by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,578,128.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,976,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,578,128.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,667 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JOE stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

