ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

NYSE OGS opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.30.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

