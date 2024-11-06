One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,909 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 2.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXE stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

