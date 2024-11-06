One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $20.08.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

