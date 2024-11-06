One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXH. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PXH stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.