OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMF. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. OneMain has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 91.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

