OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 57458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 2.1 %

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,816. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

