ONUS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $549,973.48 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and approximately $549,973.48 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ONUS alerts:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.57484306 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $472,065.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

