ONUS (ONUS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $55.70 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ONUS has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $55.70 million and approximately $422,931.68 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,143.70 or 1.00333932 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,225.34 or 0.99091173 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.56728289 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $282,839.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

