Oppenheimer Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $5.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $447.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.46 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $75,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.