OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
