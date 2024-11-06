Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0655 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $64.17 million and $4.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,602.84 or 0.99916878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00011720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00006333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005724 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00057543 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06437556 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $4,305,824.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.