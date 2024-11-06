OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 371,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OUT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.