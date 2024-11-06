PAAL AI Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $240.01 million and $4.86 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,787.02 or 1.00024462 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74,396.17 or 0.98188805 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.25866638 USD and is up 25.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,840,131.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

