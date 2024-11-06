PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAR stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

