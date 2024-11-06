PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAR Technology Trading Up 2.7 %
PAR stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
