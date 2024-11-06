Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $110.31 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $110.31 million and $4.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000367 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

