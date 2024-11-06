Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,765. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after buying an additional 995,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Payoneer Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 849,680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,887 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

