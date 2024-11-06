PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $69,478,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,008.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,913.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,619.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $900.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $21,200,190 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

