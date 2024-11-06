PDS Planning Inc Purchases 2,443 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Haleon were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Haleon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 9.9% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HLN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HLN shares. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.