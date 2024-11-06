Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Pearl Diver Credit Stock Performance

NYSE PDCC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03. Pearl Diver Credit has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

