Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo Sells 3,588 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PNR traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. 1,299,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $102.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710,703 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 470,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

