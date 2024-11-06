Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of PFIS stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. 27,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 102.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

