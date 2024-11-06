PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

