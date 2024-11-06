Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Pet Valu Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PET stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.05. 27,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,797. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$23.58 and a 12-month high of C$32.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.50.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. Pet Valu had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 128.24%. The firm had revenue of C$276.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PET. Barclays upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.