Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 52.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

