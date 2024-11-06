Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 67,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
