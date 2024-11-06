Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 67,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

About Pioneer High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.