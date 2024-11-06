Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 301.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $3,234,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 436,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $306.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

