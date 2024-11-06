Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $37,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $369.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

