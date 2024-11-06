Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 16,575 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

