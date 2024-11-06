Ponke (PONKE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $238.48 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Ponke has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ponke has a total market cap of $238.48 million and approximately $94.68 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ponke Profile

Ponke was first traded on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.47098692 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $73,835,560.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

