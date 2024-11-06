Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PSTL stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $335.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

