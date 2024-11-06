PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $3,041.19 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00092951 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

