ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1190820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.
ProShares Short S&P500’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short S&P500
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.