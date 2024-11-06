ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1190820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

ProShares Short S&P500’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 173,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

