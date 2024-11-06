ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 515,815 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $906,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

