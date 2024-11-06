ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 1052409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.