Proton Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $20.81 million and $1.03 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,804,694,834 coins and its circulating supply is 26,874,489,845 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

