ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares GBX 1.25 Dividend

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ProVen Growth & Income VCT stock remained flat at GBX 50.85 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.37. The firm has a market cap of £159.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,271.25 and a beta of -0.03. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

