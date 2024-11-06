ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares GBX 1.25 Dividend

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ProVen Growth & Income VCT stock remained flat at GBX 50.85 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.37. The firm has a market cap of £159.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,271.25 and a beta of -0.03. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68).
