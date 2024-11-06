Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 38,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

