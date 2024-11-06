Q1 EPS Estimates for Lesaka Technologies Reduced by B. Riley

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

NASDAQ LSAK opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,272,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 636,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,607,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 965,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

