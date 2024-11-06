Q3 Earnings Forecast for TSE:DRR Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.55 million during the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRR
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.