Q4 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.92.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.05 and a 1-year high of C$58.28.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Also, Director Steven Walter Williams acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

