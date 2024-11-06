QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 255,668 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,668 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after buying an additional 25,351,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 2,841,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,472,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 804,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,026,639 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
