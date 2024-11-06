QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 322 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $572.18 and its 200 day moving average is $551.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $435.37 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.