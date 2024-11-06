QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day moving average is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

