Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.35 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $246.71 million and $35.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00003101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.69 or 0.03569674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00035303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00012463 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,001,016 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

