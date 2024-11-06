QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) General Counsel Sells $313,779.06 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.91 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.