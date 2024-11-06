QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) General Counsel Sells $313,779.06 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.91 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.