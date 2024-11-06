QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 230,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 427,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,330,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

